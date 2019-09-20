EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

EZPW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EZCORP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $460.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EZCORP by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EZCORP by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

