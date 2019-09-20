Exelon (EXC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exelon (NYSE: EXC) recently:

9/18/2019 – Exelon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/6/2019 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Exelon was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

8/16/2019 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/23/2019 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $48.45. 6,754,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Exelon by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

