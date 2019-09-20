EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 413,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,642. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.