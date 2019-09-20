E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,852,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after buying an additional 389,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,243,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,020,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,614,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,013,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

