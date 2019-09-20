ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.98

Shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $14.59. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 1,243 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 1.33% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

