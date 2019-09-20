EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0135

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $263,791.00 and approximately $5,020.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

