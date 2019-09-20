ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Plans — Dividend of $0.28

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of MJ traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

