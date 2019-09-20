Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Santander raised Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Banco Santander raised Equinor ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

