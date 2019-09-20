Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Santander raised Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Banco Santander raised Equinor ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.77.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
