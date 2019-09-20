EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,985,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 684,651 shares.The stock last traded at $32.50 and had previously closed at $32.32.

EQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,478,000 after purchasing an additional 923,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,503 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,152,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,626 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 102,534 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

