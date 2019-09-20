EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Position Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of EPR Properties worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 447.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 163,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,031.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. 183,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

