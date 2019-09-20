Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 15,666 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.
Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.1538462 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)
Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.
