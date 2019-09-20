Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 15,666 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.1538462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Group news, Director Leonard Jaroszuk acquired 1,000,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,013,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,355.52. Also, Senior Officer Warren Cabral acquired 250,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,500 shares in the company, valued at C$181,645. Insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,625 in the last quarter.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

