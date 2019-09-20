Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.46

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and traded as low as $28.72. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.