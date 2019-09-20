Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Insider Dale Elphinstone Acquires 990,000 Shares

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) insider Dale Elphinstone purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$502,920.00 ($356,680.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Engenco’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through Drivetrain, Centre for Excellence in Rail Training (CERT), Convair Engineering (Convair), Total Momentum, and Gemco Rail segments. The Drivetrain segment offers engine and powertrain maintenance, repair, and overhaul; power generation design and construction; and technical support, professional engineering, and training services, as well as new components and parts.

