Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.82

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and traded as high as $61.47. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 558,154 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 46,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

