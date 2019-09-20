Energy Income Partners LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

NYSE:CPK opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.22. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

