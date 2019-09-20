Energo (TSL) Market Capitalization Hits $436,200.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Energo has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinrail. Energo has a total market cap of $436,200.00 and $654.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.00 or 0.05414660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

