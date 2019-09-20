Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 955 ($12.48) on Monday. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 531 ($6.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.27). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 873.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other Energean Oil & Gas news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 1,262,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.41), for a total transaction of £11,996,153.50 ($15,675,099.31).

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

