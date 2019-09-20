Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) versus Premier (NYSE:PRHL) Financial Review

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Premier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.93 billion 1.12 $578.74 million N/A N/A Premier $2.70 million 0.35 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile 17.34% 12.15% 5.96% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Premier does not pay a dividend. Enel Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enel Chile and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enel Chile beats Premier on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

