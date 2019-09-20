Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,466,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,852% from the previous session’s volume of 587,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $3.85.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $648.48 million, a PE ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.