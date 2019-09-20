Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,466,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,852% from the previous session’s volume of 587,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $3.85.
EIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $648.48 million, a PE ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
