Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Endeavour Silver worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 164.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 29,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.28. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $340.94 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.