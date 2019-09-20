Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) received a $130.00 price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENTA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. 323,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,340. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

