Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21, 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enagas in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

EnagÃ¡s, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

