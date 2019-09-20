Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.96

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $16.40. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 1,014 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $556.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

