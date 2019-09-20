Elite Trading 16.9% Higher This Week (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Elite has a total market capitalization of $431,343.00 and $92.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elite has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000739 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00056237 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,290,439,680 coins and its circulating supply is 26,488,086,565 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

