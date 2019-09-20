Elastic Price Hits $0.0793 on Major Exchanges (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019434 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000242 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org . The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

