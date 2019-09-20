El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 778,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 310,999 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $66.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

In other news, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

