EBCoin (EBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,976.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,976.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00210084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01209883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

