easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,161.05 ($15.17).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 962.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,029.16. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,443.50 ($18.86).

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,285,721 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.