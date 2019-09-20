easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,161.05 ($15.17).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 962.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,029.16. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,443.50 ($18.86).
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
