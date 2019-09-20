Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Shares Down 7.1%

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, 991,190 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 340,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

Eastmain Resources Company Profile (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastmain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastmain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.