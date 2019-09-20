E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Oddo Securities

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 300,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.