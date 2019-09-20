e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 22,753 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $386,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,232,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 590,936 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $8,151,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,058,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 497,874 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 297,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

