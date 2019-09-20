DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 3,300 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $175,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

