DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.92

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.92 and last traded at $131.94, with a volume of 2879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.87.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,858,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,706,000 after purchasing an additional 148,475 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.