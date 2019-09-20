Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) PT Raised to $45.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOVA. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

DOVA opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $449.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.58. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,964.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 85,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,419,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 610,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,169 and sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 175,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 164,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

