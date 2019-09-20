Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $37.96, approximately 1,945,089 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,145,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.