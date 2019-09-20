Dignity (DIG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,042.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Dignity has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $90,042.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00210146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01211013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018038 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix . The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

