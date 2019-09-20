Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $38,345.00 and $74.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00647548 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002925 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

