DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $2,923.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00741159 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003346 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

