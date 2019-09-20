Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of ASX DDR traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$7.70 ($5.46). 324,723 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. Dicker Data has a one year low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a one year high of A$7.85 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$5.07.

In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.90 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,000.00 ($97,872.34). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $170,745.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

