Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DO shares. HSBC set a $11.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SEB Equities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

DO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 10,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.80. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

