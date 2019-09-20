Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,305. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

