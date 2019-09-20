DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $999.52

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $999.52 and traded as low as $887.00. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $912.50, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 991.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 999.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

