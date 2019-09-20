Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Up 1.8%

Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 7,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

