Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$34.00” Price Target for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been assigned a $34.00 price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $250,126.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $75,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 299,146 shares of company stock worth $8,378,003. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.