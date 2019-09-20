Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.69. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Deswell Industries worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

