Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Issues Earnings Results

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%.

Shares of DEST opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Destination Maternity has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination Maternity stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Destination Maternity as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Destination Maternity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

