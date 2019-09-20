Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBI. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Designer Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on Designer Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Designer Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

DBI opened at $17.08 on Monday. Designer Brands has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Designer Brands had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 69,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,142,724.22. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.