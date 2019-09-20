Dero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.15 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,315,418 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.