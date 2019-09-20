Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and Binance. Dent has a market cap of $36.71 million and approximately $570,142.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,125,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cobinhood, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Liquid, Kucoin, WazirX, Radar Relay, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, Fatbtc, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

