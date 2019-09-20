DEEX (DEEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $466,148.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, DEEX has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $466,148.00 and approximately $5,614.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005334 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 398.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

